Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Down 2.8%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL)'s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.64). 1,193,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 809,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.66).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.26. The firm has a market cap of £66.25 million, a P/E ratio of 302.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

