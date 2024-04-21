HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Trading Up 8.3%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 16,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 6,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.
About HelloFresh
HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HelloFresh
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.