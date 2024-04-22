Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tripadvisor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the travel company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 417.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.