Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Ryvyl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.54 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Ryvyl $65.87 million 0.12 -$53.10 million ($9.83) -0.13

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryvyl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% Ryvyl -80.62% N/A -25.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.1, suggesting that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

