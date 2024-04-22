Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCL opened at $14.12 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

