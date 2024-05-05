LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

