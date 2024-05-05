D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $36,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.48.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

