Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDLO opened at $54.70 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $998.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.