Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $35.85 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Sally Beauty worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 565,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 117,921 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

