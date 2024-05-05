Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

