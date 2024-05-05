Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,815 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

