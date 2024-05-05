1,890 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

