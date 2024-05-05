Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.33 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $547.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day moving average is $172.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.