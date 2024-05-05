LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 47,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,352,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 620.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
