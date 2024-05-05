First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 1.8% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 4,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,562,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,619,000.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

