Contrasting CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and CBRE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.32 -$3.09 million ($0.60) -0.67 CBRE Group $31.95 billion 0.82 $986.00 million $3.17 26.78

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -20.50% -41.36% -3.02% CBRE Group 3.09% 13.69% 5.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Broad Street Realty and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broad Street Realty and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 4 1 1 2.50

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.20%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Broad Street Realty on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

