Borealis Foods (BRLS) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 4.78

Analyst Recommendations

Borealis Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borealis Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 319 1292 1489 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Borealis Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borealis Foods rivals beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

