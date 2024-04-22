Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTE opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

