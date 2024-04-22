Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $81.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.