International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 132,991 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 396.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,991 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

