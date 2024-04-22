International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.40.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $384.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.70 and a 200-day moving average of $350.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.