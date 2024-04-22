J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,914 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TLT stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.