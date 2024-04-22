Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.79 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

