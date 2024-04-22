Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.31 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

