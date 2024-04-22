52,700 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.