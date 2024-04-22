Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 30,500 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $55.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.