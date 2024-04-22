NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEO

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.