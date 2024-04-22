NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

