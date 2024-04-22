Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,909,000 after buying an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after buying an additional 1,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 106.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 742,970 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

