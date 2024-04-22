Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $39.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:ST opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -673.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

