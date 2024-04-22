Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after buying an additional 196,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 798,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LPX opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

