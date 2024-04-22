Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Holdings Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOHO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.7 %

SOHO stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

