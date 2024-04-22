UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBS opened at $28.06 on Monday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.