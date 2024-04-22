Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,885 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 511,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 318.9% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.4 %

PSEP opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $695.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

