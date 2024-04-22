Vicus Capital Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,958 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
