Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Raised by Analyst

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $8.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.14. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $531.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.15. McKesson has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

