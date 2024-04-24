Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $334.89 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.08. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

