Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on EADSY. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Airbus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3635 per share. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

