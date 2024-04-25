Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.64 billion.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Colliers International Group

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.02, for a total value of C$2,817,802.75. In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Zachary Michaud sold 12,700 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.30, for a total transaction of C$2,035,810.00. Also, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 17,500 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.02, for a total transaction of C$2,817,802.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,139.

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.