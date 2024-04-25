Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.64 billion.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.