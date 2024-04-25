Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TSE ATH opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$5.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

