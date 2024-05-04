Savant Capital LLC Sells 10,732 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marcus worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $15,410,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 million, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Marcus

Marcus Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.