Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.37% of Arcos Dorados worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

