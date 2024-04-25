iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 97,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 316,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

