Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 541.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 998,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 842,487 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after buying an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

