Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.84 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in argenx were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 174.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $375.00 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.48.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $471.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.16.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

