AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.3 million-$34.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.2 million.

AudioEye Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioEye

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.