AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 million-$8.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 million.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

