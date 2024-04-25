Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

