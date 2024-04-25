Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.20.

BOH opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

