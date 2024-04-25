BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 14,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

